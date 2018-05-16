Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FS9 real world weather

  1. Today, 09:13 AM #1
    pull9gs
    pull9gs is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Posts
    1

    Default FS9 real world weather

    Hi all,

    For some reason I am unable to download real world weather in FS9. It was happening before and after complete reinstallation of FS9.

    I get the following error.

    "An error occurred while downloading Real-World Weather. Please check your Internet connection and configuration and try again."

    Any idea what setting could be out of wack? I am running Win 10 with no secondary antivirus installed yet. Thank for any help.

    Robert
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:50 AM #2
    beroun's Avatar
    beroun
    beroun is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    NYC
    Posts
    366

    Default

    To my knowledge the FS9 real weather is no longer supported. There are other options for free weather upload to FS flights. I use FSrealWX.pro, which is excellent.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:54 AM #3
    mallcott
    mallcott is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    UK
    Posts
    5,217

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by beroun View Post
    To my knowledge the FS9 real weather is no longer supported. There are other options for free weather upload to FS flights. I use FSrealWX.pro, which is excellent.
    Right. Both payware and freeware options exist, but not Real Weather.
    Same goes for FSX FWIW.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX Real-World Weather Not Updating/Stuck on Last Reported Weather
    By Johnny Boy the Pilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 05-16-2018, 09:26 PM
  2. Using real world weather along side custom weather
    By miamimarlins in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-06-2016, 05:03 PM
  3. Real world weather as real as real?
    By tomcruse7 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 02-23-2005, 01:38 PM
  4. WEATHER THEMES should be more like REAL WORLD WEATHER
    By CCairns10 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 02-11-2004, 06:33 AM
  5. Real-World Weather Not So Real
    By bob18 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-25-2002, 10:17 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules