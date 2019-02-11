Hey there to all,

Beginner model Converter here, not sure if my prior post got deleted or not, but I am in need of some assistance. Currently my main sim is P3D v4.4, and I am attempting to convert a model from a native FS9 model to P3D v4, and this would be for personal use only. Now, I think I have the model about 70% done, but I am running into some issues that I'm not totally sure how to deal with. 1. My engine fans aren't spinning, 2. No aircraft lights, 3. Small issue with my right side elevator only being down.

Any help would be much appreciated, my apologies if this is posted in the wrong forum as well. I know that most of what I have said is rather basic in terms of specifics, but not sure how else to say any of it.

Thanks guys.