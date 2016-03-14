New PC for X-Plane
HI, Thinking of upgrading to X-Plane from FSX. Will not go to MSFS until maybe they get it figured out for multiple Monitors. Will need new PC as I downloaded the X-Plan trial and my current moaned.lol. Looking at a prebuilt that wont break the piggy bank. Anyone got a model, place to buy suggestions ?
Thanks !
FSX. As of now I have 3 laptops all utilizing FSX, 1 - 32" TV for Gages, 40" TV for Main View. Saitek Pro Flight Control System. Am building a new rig and flight deck. Most likely going to MFS2020.
