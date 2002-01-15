Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Sim Update IV is now up!

  1. Today, 11:41 AM #1
    CLE_GrummanTiger's Avatar
    CLE_GrummanTiger
    CLE_GrummanTiger is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Posts
    82

    Default Sim Update IV is now up!

    Just a quick PSA so y'all can get the latest updates. I think there's also a new world update.

    Pretty sure there's going to be brand-new bugs for everybody to enjoy! *tongue-in-cheek*
    Ryzen 5 3600 / NVIDIA 3060 Ti Founder's Edition / ASRock B450M Steel Legend Motherboard / 2TB Inland Premium TLC NVMe SSD / 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM / Monitor: Monoprice Zero-G 35" UWQHD (3440x1440 Ultrawide)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:47 AM #2
    daspinall's Avatar
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    834
    Blog Entries
    9

    Default

    I've just come on here to see if others are having problems loading the sim this afternoon..... the circle spins round over the greenwich photo but never gets to the checking updates graphic ...... Thanks, now I know why will reset MS Store.......
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:43 PM #3
    MikeF
    MikeF is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    43

    Default

    hhmmm, it says they fixed the Honeycomb HDG issue. We will see I guess.
    Ryzen 7 [email protected], Asus ROG Strix x-470, 32 Gig Gskill 3600, AMD Vega 64, Corsair 850w, Soundblaster Z, Samsung 970 M.2 1tb for o/s, Samsung 850 Evo 500g for MSFS, Samsung 860 Evo 1tb for Games
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. VKB-Sim T-Rudders Mk.IV /w Track IR5 all included!
    By Ancient in forum Swap Meet
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-26-2017, 10:11 AM
  2. Carenado Piper Arrow IV T-Tail is now released!
    By Alexander in forum FSX
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 03-22-2009, 09:22 PM
  3. RAM going up and up and up!
    By SC008 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-15-2002, 03:51 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules