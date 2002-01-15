Thread: Sim Update IV is now up!

Just a quick PSA so y'all can get the latest updates. I think there's also a new world update.
Pretty sure there's going to be brand-new bugs for everybody to enjoy! *tongue-in-cheek*
Just a quick PSA so y'all can get the latest updates. I think there's also a new world update.
Pretty sure there's going to be brand-new bugs for everybody to enjoy! *tongue-in-cheek*
Ryzen 5 3600 / NVIDIA 3060 Ti Founder's Edition / ASRock B450M Steel Legend Motherboard / 2TB Inland Premium TLC NVMe SSD / 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM / Monitor: Monoprice Zero-G 35" UWQHD (3440x1440 Ultrawide)
I've just come on here to see if others are having problems loading the sim this afternoon..... the circle spins round over the greenwich photo but never gets to the checking updates graphic ...... Thanks, now I know why will reset MS Store.......
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
hhmmm, it says they fixed the Honeycomb HDG issue. We will see I guess.
Ryzen 7 [email protected], Asus ROG Strix x-470, 32 Gig Gskill 3600, AMD Vega 64, Corsair 850w, Soundblaster Z, Samsung 970 M.2 1tb for o/s, Samsung 850 Evo 500g for MSFS, Samsung 860 Evo 1tb for Games
Bookmarks