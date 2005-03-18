Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting exciting recreation of emergency Christmas airlift supply flight from CYHY Hay River/Merlyn Carter Airport located 1.7 miles north of Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada to CYZF Yellowknife Airport located in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada using Flight Replicas R5D (C-54G) featuring well polished/buffed masterpiece work painted and polished exclusively by repainter named Hartmut Hekmann who is the official repainter for Virtual Aircraft Restoration Facebook group owned and operated by Hartmut Hekmann and Tobias Krause.
Arriving at the airport to get ready for pre-flight inspection of the plane before boarding my captain seat in cockpit
look how well polished and buff the plane is in time for Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year service!
Inspecting engine
Inspecting another engine while marveling how well polished the engine covers and mufflers are!!
Time for right side inspection
Inspecting right engines (dig that metallic polish!)
Because of regulations not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink to continue viewing rest of exciting trip.
Here is hyperlink: https://calclassic.proboards.com/thr...ng-polish-buff
Thank you for viewing my screenshot and stay tuned for next exciting flight. And I apologize to all of you for not making enough screenshot flight reports. I have 34,000 thousand screenshots waiting for me to edit, research, do explanations, and of course publish!!
Regards,
Aharon
Bookmarks