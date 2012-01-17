Thread: Lukeair tool

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Lukeair tool

    Miahflyer
    H! I downloaded the LUKEAIR TOOL recently, it mentioned a lot of interesting things but not any kind of instruction such as how to
    install the app and how to use it. I wonder if anybody put some light on this. Or perhaps some tutorials about the lukeair tool can be
    done by some clever folks
    Regards
    tiger1962
    Full instructions can be downloaded from the links on the LukeAirTool page on flightsim.to: https://flightsim.to/file/652/lukeairtool
    There are many additional voice packs and other features available too: https://flightsim.to/discover/lukeair
    Tim Wright
