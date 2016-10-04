Hi y'all,

Was wondering why sometimes extra tower frequencies at an airport however listed are not active? I annoyingly noticed at MCO when the same tower was speaking to both the West and East side on a pretty busy day. Same with LAX. I checked with ADE to see if the frequencies are properly labeled (airport name, no frequency outside the 118-135ish range) with the same going on.

This wasn't a problem with the O'Hare scenery I created sometime ago. (I would float in slew mode and I would notice the frequencies to contact would change as I move North to South).

Thanks!