Hello,
Don't miss out on Bill Lyons Globe Swift. Super sweet single prop known as the poor mans P51.
This plane is so well done and flies perfectly, give it a try.
I swapped out the sound using Aaron swindles Globe Swift soundpack. It's listed as
FSX but works in this plane. Also I downloaded J.L.Stubbs Swift panel and tweaked it a bit
to finish out the way I like it. All files are here at Flightsim.com.
Thank you Bill Lyons, great job on the 1946 Swift.