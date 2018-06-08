Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Thanks MisterX - KBOS

  1. Today, 05:09 PM #1
    ussmidway's Avatar
    ussmidway
    ussmidway is offline Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Lexington, KY
    Posts
    403

    Default Thanks MisterX - KBOS

    Click image for larger version.  Name: XBOS.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 255.7 KB  ID: 226098
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:16 PM #2
    lifejogger's Avatar
    lifejogger
    lifejogger is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Llano Estacado
    Posts
    13,439

    Default

    Nice shot, good view of the city.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. MisterX KLAX as seen from a 737NG flightdeck
    By transcontinental in forum X-Plane Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-06-2018, 05:08 PM
  2. I Need a Change of Scenery! MisterX's KSFO remains Mystery X! HELP! please!
    By Geno Ferrari in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-13-2016, 06:07 PM
  3. My real flight between KBOS and KDCA
    By LFPG_pilot in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-21-2006, 12:47 AM
  4. KBOS to shutdown Logan runway 4R for 1 week
    By VApilot2004 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-04-2005, 04:52 PM
  5. Thanks Jarno, thanks Tom, everything worked. One more:
    By puma in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-16-2003, 10:18 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules