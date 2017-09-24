Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Virtualcol FS - ATR Series Pack

    cardosommc
    Virtualcol FS - ATR Series Pack

    I have a big problem to START THE ENGINES, I follow all the instructions presented in the USER'S MANUAL

    - Page: 44 - STARTING THE ENGINES

    And yet, I can't start both engines, only engine number 1 works.

    The manual also says that we can start the motors using the keyboard command CTRL + E
    However, this option is useless, there is no action pressing these keys.

    I bought the product and I can't use it, I really need help, please.

    If the product contains an error or bug, I would like the cancellation, but if there is something that can be done to resolve it, then I intend to continue.

    Thanks
    pfrunder
    Default

    I am afraid I can't help you with your particular problem but I have a different problem. I installed the freeware version of Virtualcol ATR series onto P3D v3.4 but the gauges are missing. The panels are all there but the gauges are missing. By the way I can start the engines by CTRL + E. Thanks.

    -Randy
    il88pp
    Default

    This can be something that is set in your startup flight.

    To restore the original default startup flight:
    close p3d,
    find p3d.cfg file,
    open it,
    change
    situation=[whatever it says here]
    to:
    situation=
    close and save p3d.cfg file,
    start p3d.
