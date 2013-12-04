I have added the Strike Fighters 2 .lod file format loader module to the following programs:

- 3D Object Converter v8.0 (Windows)
- i3DConverter v4.0 (macOS)
- i3DConverter v2.0 (Linux)

How to get the 3D Object Converter v8.0:
Download the 3D Object Converter from http://3doc.i3dconverter.com and install it or download and use the portable version.

How to get the i3DConverter macOS v4.0:
Download the i3DConverter from http://www.i3dconverter.com and install it.

How to get the i3DConverter Linux v2.0:
Download the i3DConverter from http://www.i3dconverter.com and install it.

