Thread: V. Serious FlyByWire install problem. HELP! please....

    Not sure if this is the best place for this cry for help, so forgive me if I got it wrong.

    Been using the FlyByWire A320 quite a lot last couple of months with no problems.

    SO: This morning (12 April) I went to update my Experimental version of the A32NX. As I have done on numerous occasions before, I deleted the folder from the community first then do a fresh install.

    But today was refusing to work (I use the installer). It downloaded the necessary, but then told me "Failed To Install". So I tried again. And again. Same every time. Hmmmm. No problem I thought..... I have a back-up that I made from the day after installing the latest 'standalone' version. Popped it into the community folder, then run the installer to do the update. Installer now informs me that it is "Not Installed" ?? So I selected the 'Install' button. It appeared to download the files, but then nothing!

    So I pop along to the website and download the Xperimental version manually and then put that into the community folder. The files are all appearing correctly in the community folder, and the installer now informs me that it is indeed installed. So I breathe a sigh of relief and run FS. But the FBW is nowhere to be seen!

    Long(er) story short, I have now tried 3 back-ups that I have - the standalone and 2 earlier MOD back-ups. I have downloaded all 3 versions manually and tried them. I have un-installed the installer and re-installed it and tried that several times on all 3 versions. Sometimes it shows as being installed, sometimes its just informs me of an 'Error' (no messages or numbers etc).

    Could this be me doing something wrong (its not like I haven't done it numerous times before!) ?
    Could it be some kind of problem with the FBW install files?
    Could it be something wrong with MSFS - YES would be my best guess here, although it was all working just fine yesterday. I have in no way applied any updates to FS for a while now, and the only changes I have made in settings was to tinker with some volume settings yesterday (and all was still working fine afterwards)

    To really upset me, I have just paid out £165 on the Thrustmaster Airbus sidestick & throttle quadrant, spent 2 days setting them up and sorting out some minor problems, but have not yet actually used it on a flight!

    Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated, so many thanks in advance.
    Glenn
    Hi Sorry to hear you are having so much trouble with fbw it usually works flawlessly I think it could well be the Sim and microsoft getting ready for update just a guess i just updated fbw seemed to work fine the 737 max is not working well either its comeing to something when freeware works better than payware lol which i think is over priced anyway.I am by no means an expert but I would delete anything to do with fbw ie backups etc remove ref from community folder and restart your pc then try and install again not sure it will work but sometimes starting from the begging helps but I am sure you are better at it than me .I dont know what else to suggest you could try the stable version and see if that works best of luck.
    The Airbus controller is on my wishlist but i found a Black widow on ebay for £20 it seems enough for me at the moment lol
    Kind regards

    Andrew
