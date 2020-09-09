I just got my new Honycomb Alpha flight yoke today and the sensitivity is way to low, even with the sensitivity set to max and the dead zones set down to minimum. The yoke in the plane turns much slower than the actual yoke, then when I reach close to maximum input, the yoke in the plane suddenly speeds up. This is making it almost impossible to fly. it Seems Like the sensitivity is still too low but I don't know how it can be fixed since I already have the sensitivity slider maxed. The whole reason I got this yoke was because it has full range of motion. I appreciate any help, thanks.

Edit: I want to clarify I'm talking about the roll. Pitch actually works almost perfectly. Also I do have the Honeycomb configuration software but that only seems to configure buttons not pitch and roll sensitivity.