I have been away for awhile and hope to return to FSX
Will not be trying MS2020 as I do not have a reliable internet connection
So am looking for a computer for FSX only
Will this computer work for FSX setting at MED Plus
I already have Yoke, pedal and will be adding more gauges etc....
3 monitors ultimate terrain etc...
DELL G 5
$1100.00 REGULAR $1800.00 CDN
Thanks for your help
Ron
Processor
10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-10400F processor(6-Core, 12M Cache, 2.9GHz to 4.3GHz)
Operating System
Windows 10 Home, 64-bit, English
Video Card
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6
Hard Drive
512GB PCIe M.2 SSD +1TB SATA 7200 RPM HDD
Memoryi
16GB, 1x16Gb, DDR4, 2666Mhz
Wireless
802.11ac 1x1 WiFi and Bluetooth
Display
No Monitor
Microsoft Office
No Microsoft Office License Included 30 day Trial Offer Only
Security Software
McAfee LiveSafe 12 Month Subscription
Warranty
1 Year Hardware Service with Onsite/In-Home Service After Remote Diagnosis
Keyboard
Dell Multimedia Keyboard-KB216 Black (English)
Mouse
Dell Optical Mouse - MS116 Black
Ports
Front:
1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 port
1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C® port
2 USB 2.0 ports
1 Microphone port
1 Headphone port
Back:
2 USB 2.0 ports
4 Superspeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
1 Power-supply port
1 Center/subwoofer LFE surround port
1 Front L/R surround line-out
1 Audio-in
1 RJ45 Ethernet port
Slots
1 PCIe x16 slot
1 PCIe x1 slot
1 PCIe x4 slot
Dimensions & Weight
Front height: 367 mm (14.45")
Peak height: 367 mm (14.45")
Rear height: 367 mm (14.45")
Width: 169 mm (6.65")
Depth: 308 mm (12.13")
Starting weight: 7.6 kg (16.8 lb)i
Weight (maximum): 8.2 kg (18.1 lb)
Chassis
Exterior Chassis Materials
Magnesium Alloy exterior shell
Copper Alloy thermal structures
Abyss Grey
360 W PSU, Air-cooling technology, no lighting
500 W PSU, Air-cooling technology, no lighting
360 W PSU, Air-cooling technology, lighting
500 W PSU, Air-cooling technology, lighting
500 W PSU, Air-cooling technology, Internal Lighting, With Cleardoor+ Lighting
No internal chassis speakers
Power
360 W internal Power Supply Unit (PSU)
500 W internal Power Supply Unit (PSU)
