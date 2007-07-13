Thread: On the lighter side - programming controllers opinions!

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    MikeDV
    Default On the lighter side - programming controllers opinions!

    Hi all!

    Now that I have the latest greatest controller with 8,419 buttons, knobs, twirly thingies, the kitchen sink and everything else, I wanted to get some opinions. Since I am using three flight simulators, (FS9, FSX, MSFS) - programming three sims gets a bit tiring.


    SO - - for controllers, do you prefer to learn the default programming, download someone else's template and learn theirs, or program your own?

    (I like my own, but still have to memorize it)

    Mike
    Dell XPS 8930 Core I9-9900 3.10 GHz, Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, 32GB RAM @2666 Mhz, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 1 + 2 TB SSD's and 1 + 2 TB spinner sata's, Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas X, FS9, FSX, MSFS
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    You're a glutton for punishment Mike! I'm using FSX:SE and MSFS with CH Yoke and Pedals. I use the same settings for both, with the exception of gears up/down being a toggle for FSX:SE, but an up/down command for MSFS.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
