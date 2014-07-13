hello all. very old member, not posted much over the years-but today am flummoxed, been playing with fsx, trying to match a 2020 grass strip airfield which is not designated in fsx- however the little beast does readily show on the mapping of gmax maps. and will connect with fsx. so have been occupied , settled in a compass bearing which does the job- used ade to build new runway in fsx . , did this several times, not being too clever . now i find in the fsx map all the fields i placed-even though all have been removed from the library and fsx itself.. so question is sirs, how to remove airport / town names from the fsx map.. without a reinstall ?? It wuld of course not be a problem if simply left, but just a reminder of my incompetence!