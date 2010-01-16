Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: OnAir vs. Air Hauler 2

  1. Today, 08:44 AM #1
    CLE_GrummanTiger's Avatar
    CLE_GrummanTiger
    CLE_GrummanTiger is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Posts
    77

    Post OnAir vs. Air Hauler 2

    Having has a taste of “career” mode with FSEconomy, I find myself wanting more out of that experience. Nothing wrong with FSEconomy, but it’s limited in what it can offer and feels a bit more like a grind.

    I looked at NeoFly, but that seems more geared towards unusual and stunt-like flying, which I’m not looking for.

    So that boils down to OnAir and Air Hauler 2. Which would you recommend? Why? Pros and cons?

    I know they both have free trials, but I like to give my undivided attention to one thing at a time and don’t trust myself to try the other when the free trial expires! :P
    Ryzen 5 3600 / NVIDIA 3060 Ti Founder's Edition / ASRock B450M Steel Legend Motherboard / 2TB Inland Premium TLC NVMe SSD / 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM / Monitor: Monoprice Zero-G 35" UWQHD (3440x1440 Ultrawide)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:43 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,799

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CLE_GrummanTiger View Post
    I looked at NeoFly, but that seems more geared towards unusual and stunt-like flying, which I’m not looking for.
    Neofly covers most types of flying, from bush flying to airline routes. You can fly passengers or cargo of various types, or pilot a helicopter (OK the ONLY helicopter for MSFS) on rescue missions of all kinds. You can just fly your own plane or manage an entire airline if you wish, the choice is yours. And it's free of course, but there are benefits to making a donation such unlocking certain modes, liveries, and rescue mission objects.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Air Hauler?
    By gigemaggs99 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-16-2010, 08:15 PM
  2. Air Hauler ?
    By gigemaggs99 in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-03-2010, 12:26 AM
  3. Air Hauler - Must have add on!
    By Brettxw in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-16-2009, 11:09 PM
  4. New VA named Onair seeks livery developer
    By Onair in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-15-2008, 01:25 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules