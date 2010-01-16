Thread: OnAir vs. Air Hauler 2

Neofly covers most types of flying, from bush flying to airline routes. You can fly passengers or cargo of various types, or pilot a helicopter (OK the ONLY helicopter for MSFS) on rescue missions of all kinds. You can just fly your own plane or manage an entire airline if you wish, the choice is yours. And it's free of course, but there are benefits to making a donation such unlocking certain modes, liveries, and rescue mission objects.
I looked at NeoFly, but that seems more geared towards unusual and stunt-like flying, which I’m not looking for.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
