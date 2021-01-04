Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Projects similar to Working Title and FlyByWire?

    dnpaul
    Projects similar to Working Title and FlyByWire?

    I've been playing with the Working Title CJ-4 lately, and it is fantastic! As is the FBW A320. These, along with the Aerosoft CRJ, are my go-to planes right now in MSFS.

    Are there any other projects like these for any of the other MSFS defaults? I'd love for the 747 and the 787 to get this treatment. Also the KingAir and the TBM!

    Having a few planes that can reliably fly in the sim in a somewhat realistic manner gives you the opportunity to really appreciate how great this sim is (and how absolutely amazing it will be in the future with more payware-quality planes).
    tiger1962
    If you search flightsim.to for 'flight dynamics', the mods for the default aircraft will appear along with a few for the converted and payware aircraft: https://flightsim.to/discover/flight%20dynamics
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
