Thread: What is my PC doing?

What is my PC doing?

    I've been patient with MSFS hiccups over time, but the last few days my aggravation level is getting pretty high. When approaching any particular airport, my PC seems to choke up and suddenly fall into some low-performance mode with a lot of stuttering. This is not even for a large metro city, mind you.

    I took a screenshot of Task Manager during one of these moments. Is there any data here that points to the problem? I notice that a few levels are showing up as at or about 100% usage, which seems problematic. Any ideas?

    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    This is a current known issue and is being reported at several locations around the world. Best to send in a Zendesk report.

