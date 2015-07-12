My primary HDD (1tb) will be filled up soon if I keep installing more Photoreal scenery and the like. I have another, larger, HDD (2tb) that I use for storage. it has lots of space on it. I realize that some installers want to install to the primary drive where FSX SE is located, but some scenery will let it be installed where I want. Will FSX SE be able to access the scenery from a second HDD?