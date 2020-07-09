Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: What Happened to Marketplace?

    Mac6737
    Question What Happened to Marketplace?

    Today, the "Marketplace" tab in MSFS is greyed out for me. (I wanted to go there in the first place because my purchase of Carenado's Waco Biplane on 02/18/21 has suddenly disappeared from my Hangar and Content.)

    Any ideas?
    g7rta
    Hi, this might help..

    https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...re-grayed-out-

    Regards
    Steve
