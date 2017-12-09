Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: XMLVARS Not Working In FSX: SE

  1. Today, 02:19 PM #1
    poutine_operator
    poutine_operator is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    2

    Default XMLVARS Not Working In FSX: SE

    Hey All,

    I want to use the Icaro AW139 in fsx: se but it says you need to install XMLVARS to get the panels to work. I downloaded XMLVARS and followed the install instructions but no prompt popped up and the panels don't work. How do I fix? https://www.helisimmer.com/downloads...-aw139-updated
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:33 PM #2
    il88pp
    il88pp is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Feb 2011
    Posts
    8,081
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default

    download xmlvars.dll here:
    https://www.fsdeveloper.com/forum/th...xample.207518/

    ------------
    Unzip the downloaded file.

    Place xmlvars.dll in the main Fsx folder.

    --------
    Close Fsx.

    Add this a new section at the end of your dll.xml file:

    <Launch.Addon>
    <Name>XMLVars</Name>
    <Disabled>False</Disabled>
    <ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
    <Path>PATHTOYOURXMLVARS.DLL</Path>
    <DllStartName>Module_init</DllStartName>
    <DllStopName>Module_deint<DllStopName>
    </Launch.Addon>
    Last edited by il88pp; Today at 06:36 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX:SE multiplayer, "State Intentions to other players" box not working?
    By firehawk936 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-25-2018, 07:39 PM
  2. Xmlvars.dll
    By Habu1967 in forum FSX
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 09-12-2017, 01:46 AM
  3. FSX-SE GPS map not working when........
    By dixiefire53 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-06-2016, 06:32 PM
  4. Ezdok 1.18 not working properly with FSX-SE
    By mrbruno7447 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-31-2016, 04:01 PM
  5. Saitek pro flight multi and switch panel not working in FSX SE
    By Bobob22 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-05-2015, 12:57 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules