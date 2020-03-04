Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Packages out of date

  1. Today, 02:11 PM #1
    mjmiller
    mjmiller is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    California, USA
    Posts
    96

    Default Packages out of date

    I got this message the other day, your packages are out of date, I looked for updates in content manager and microsot store and didn't see anything to update. Anybody seen this and what do you do
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:14 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,097

    Default

    I wouldn’t worry about it. It means there will be an update coming soon

    https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...d-Feb-16-2021-

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. packages out of date
    By hobbitrocks in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-27-2020, 12:18 PM
  2. FSX and P3D Ka-32 Sounds and Cold&Dark Packages ARE OUT!
    By Kekelekou in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-03-2020, 01:54 PM
  3. FSX and P3D Ka-32 Sounds and Cold&Dark Packages ARE OUT!
    By Kekelekou in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-03-2020, 01:53 PM
  4. Topics by..... ID | Topic | Author | Date Discussion Information This is so fun, we will be on later this week and weeken. I am goin AirbusSUXTopics by..... ID | Topic | Author | Date Discussion Infor
    By AirbusSUX in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-02-2003, 01:41 AM
  5. fs2002 date+time vs System date+time
    By Skyjacal in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-03-2002, 02:01 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules