Thread: Packages out of date

I got this message the other day, your packages are out of date, I looked for updates in content manager and microsot store and didn't see anything to update. Anybody seen this and what do you do
I got this message the other day, your packages are out of date, I looked for updates in content manager and microsot store and didn't see anything to update. Anybody seen this and what do you do
I wouldn’t worry about it. It means there will be an update coming soon
https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/...d-Feb-16-2021-
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
Bookmarks