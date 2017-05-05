Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 747 Auto-Pilot Question

  1. Today, 12:08 PM #1
    SouthportGuy
    SouthportGuy is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada
    Posts
    491

    Default 747 Auto-Pilot Question

    I'm very-much used to the FSX default 747 and am a two-week user of FS2020.

    Before I ask my question, to be clear, I'm not referring to the new AI feature that lets a user sit and basically be a passenger and the AI flys the complete flight for you without any inputs from you. I'm talking about the auto-pilot in which the auto-pilot within the actual aircraft is turned-on/off by the user, and the user can control inputs by using the auto-pilot panel in the cockpit.

    My question is, is it true that in FS2020, the 747 auto-pilot doesn't work at all? I've tried dozens of flights and it doesn't seem to work at all.
    Home Airport - Southport Airport, Southport, Manitoba, Canada| FSX/Acceleration | MSI GT70 Laptop | Windows 8.1 -64bit | Intel (R) Core (TM) i7-3630 QM | [email protected] 2.4GHZ (cores can dynamically overclock to up to 3.2 GHz (920XM)) | Ram 12GB | NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 670M discrete graphics card (with GDDR5 3GB VRAM)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:26 PM #2
    nwanerka
    nwanerka is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    7

    Default

    I use it all the time and it works great. The altitude, vertical speed, heading and even approach works great.

    Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:45 PM #3
    SouthportGuy
    SouthportGuy is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada
    Posts
    491

    Default

    Well then you are very fortunate. It doesn't work for me at all. Lots of people on the web saying it doesn't work.

    So I tried to load up a different plane, the King Air. Started a flight, uggg . . . . cockpit screens are just black. So I googled it. Yup, you guessed it, another bug being reported by many others.

    Seriously. I've tried to fly two planes in FS2020 so far and neither of them have worked.
    Home Airport - Southport Airport, Southport, Manitoba, Canada| FSX/Acceleration | MSI GT70 Laptop | Windows 8.1 -64bit | Intel (R) Core (TM) i7-3630 QM | [email protected] 2.4GHZ (cores can dynamically overclock to up to 3.2 GHz (920XM)) | Ram 12GB | NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 670M discrete graphics card (with GDDR5 3GB VRAM)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Turning off the Auto Throttle and Auto Pilot when landing using the ILS
    By normanscr in forum FSX
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 05-05-2017, 11:22 AM
  2. Altitude call outs on landing from co-pilot or auto pilot
    By RePete in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-07-2013, 11:46 PM
  3. auto level/auto pilot/cfg aircraft mod
    By mikesmoker in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 02-13-2011, 09:31 PM
  4. 747-400 auto pilot World Airliners
    By hprass in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-13-2002, 02:23 PM
  5. fs2002 747-400 auto pilot pitch problem
    By rickylow in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-28-2002, 11:34 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules