I am using FS2020 on a homemade computer running Windows 10 with an MSI Nvidia Geforce RTC 2080 Graphics Card. I purchased an electriQ eiQ-15FHDPMT 15.6" IPS Full HD HDR Touch Screen USB-C Portable Monitor eiQ-15FHDPMT, Airmanager and a Knobster to use as an addition to my 3 Samsung Screens. The Touch Screen facility would not work and I spent days going backwards and forwards with the tech guys at BuyitDirect. They have now said that the problem is my graphics card does not support the touch screen facility and have agreed to accept that I return the monitor
My question simply is what do I do next? Is there a monitor I can buy that will overcome this problem or do I have to replace my graphics card?