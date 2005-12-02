I managed to get the sim up & running when it first came out but after checking for updates I am informed by the official site that i have to d/l 155 gigs! I have asked about this before but its been a while as I just haven't had the time until now. It will cost me a lot of money to re download the thing. It seems strange as I am informed I have the sim installed already by the official site. Specs; Windows 10 -64 bit/MB BIOS 1.80/Motherboard model 8450/Gaming pro Carbon AC (ms-7885)/Graphics card Radeon CX 5500TT/ 232GB space on C drive & 931GB on F drive.I must have tried to run it over 20 times & all I get is the 'Intro' with music then a check for updates then told its installed but need to d/l 155gigs which takes hours and is not cheap.Any help appreciated as I'd love to get it going again. Cheers, Rod