Thread: Old vs New (D328 vs D328eco)

  Today, 05:12 PM
    FS10inator's Avatar
    FS10inator
    Default Old vs New (D328 vs D328eco)

    Earlier this year, I started working on the Deutsche Aircraft D328eco model (FS2004 for now). After making the basic exterior model, I thought this would make a good photo op with the older Dornier 328 (model by Robert Versluys).

  Today, 05:32 PM
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    Very nicely done Mike.
    Larry
