Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: ATC assigns incorrect runway

  1. Today, 04:26 PM #1
    CLE_GrummanTiger's Avatar
    CLE_GrummanTiger
    CLE_GrummanTiger is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Posts
    76

    Default ATC assigns incorrect runway

    I suspect this is an issue with MSFS/Asobo, but I filed my first plan in SimBrief, specifically picking RWY6 at KRSW and also picking that in in the flight plan mode in the CJ4.

    Sure enough, when I start the game at the world map screen, it correctly assigns RWY6 as my choice, but I don't want to start there. I like to start cold and dark at some parking ramp and do the whole startup thing. I also like to punch in my flight planning while sitting there before I spool up the engines. So, I select a parking spot in the world map and...the game switches the runway from 6 to 24. Problem is, if I try to change that, the game FREAKING CHANGES MY FLIGHT PLAN! I dislike this very much as it's highly annoying. This has happened several times before when using LNM for my plans.

    I decided to take matters into my own hands and ignore ATC to proceed to RWY24 and take off from RWY6. Nobody stopped me, no cops in the air to take me down. Except ATC relentlessly hounding me to descend to 7000 to prepare for landing, despite being well over a hundred NM away.

    I remember seeing an option in ATC to request a different runway, but I didn't see it this time. What am I missing? Ugh...so annoying!
    Ryzen 5 3600 / NVIDIA 3060 Ti Founder's Edition / ASRock B450M Steel Legend Motherboard / 2TB Inland Premium TLC NVMe SSD / 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM / Monitor: Monoprice Zero-G 35" UWQHD (3440x1440 Ultrawide)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:47 PM #2
    Dwaffler
    Dwaffler is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Tucson, AZ.
    Posts
    58

    Default

    If the wind at the airport was out of the southwest, then the ATC will select runway 24. If no wind, then it will select the runway that has ILS, so if Rwy 24 has ILS and Rwy 6 doesn't, chances are it will select 24 over 6. If neither of the above, it will send you to the nearest starting point, so it you are closer to 24 then 6, it will send you to 24. This is also a problem in other versions of Flight Simulation as well
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Incorrect Altitude from ATC
    By athers8089 in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 06-15-2012, 03:02 PM
  2. looking for a virtual airline that assigns me flights...
    By flightsimmer747 in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-21-2005, 09:37 AM
  3. The ATC assigns badly the parkings since several planes park in the same parking
    By Jose in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-16-2004, 06:51 PM
  4. ATC assigns closed runway
    By rickalty in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 01-08-2004, 03:50 AM
  5. ATC assigns wrong runway !
    By Gren8 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-17-2002, 06:46 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules