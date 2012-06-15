Thread: ATC assigns incorrect runway

ATC assigns incorrect runway
I suspect this is an issue with MSFS/Asobo, but I filed my first plan in SimBrief, specifically picking RWY6 at KRSW and also picking that in in the flight plan mode in the CJ4.
Sure enough, when I start the game at the world map screen, it correctly assigns RWY6 as my choice, but I don't want to start there. I like to start cold and dark at some parking ramp and do the whole startup thing. I also like to punch in my flight planning while sitting there before I spool up the engines. So, I select a parking spot in the world map and...the game switches the runway from 6 to 24. Problem is, if I try to change that, the game FREAKING CHANGES MY FLIGHT PLAN! I dislike this very much as it's highly annoying. This has happened several times before when using LNM for my plans.
I decided to take matters into my own hands and ignore ATC to proceed to RWY24 and take off from RWY6. Nobody stopped me, no cops in the air to take me down. Except ATC relentlessly hounding me to descend to 7000 to prepare for landing, despite being well over a hundred NM away.
I remember seeing an option in ATC to request a different runway, but I didn't see it this time. What am I missing? Ugh...so annoying!
