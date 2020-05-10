Hello everybody,
I am a Dutch newbie at this forum, but I have a question. Long time ago there was a set of flight adventures called 'Hopping around the World'. I have flown the complete route. I used several aircraft, from single engine props to aircraft like a DC4 or DC6, and newer 'stuff' to, like the King Air 350i, just to mention a few.
I remember there was a description of flights, flying by several pilots, called 'Around the World with a six pack'. It was even a site on the internet, but it seems that the site has vanished. The tour started at the US East Coast, with a flight from Westchester County to Philadelphia, all the way down to Miami and then going to the Caribbean. At each stop the flying crew was telling something about the city were the are at the moment, as well as something about local beer. That declares the part of 'a six pack' in the title.
Is there anybody who knows more about this set of flights, does the original site exsist somewhere else, maybe with a different name?
Any help is welcome.