Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Vol en Australie entre l'Aéroport International d'Adélaide et l'Aérodrome d'Aldinga

  1. Today, 01:03 PM #1
    MichelDR400's Avatar
    MichelDR400
    MichelDR400 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2021
    Location
    Hauts de France
    Posts
    43

    Default Vol en Australie entre l'Aéroport International d'Adélaide et l'Aérodrome d'Aldinga

    Bonjour,

    Voici la vidéo

    https://youtu.be/zCmH_HgALmo

    Je trouve la scène de l'Aérodrome d'Aldinga de chez AUscène magnifique
    Last edited by MichelDR400; Today at 01:16 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Survol de Pékin de ses Temples entre l'Aéroport de Pékin et la Base Aérienne Beijing
    By MichelDR400 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-06-2021, 09:38 AM
  2. Survol du Panama entre la Base d'Air Force Howard et l'Aéroport Marcos A Gelabert
    By MichelDR400 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-06-2021, 03:11 AM
  3. Vol au Népal entre l'Aéroport de Phaplu et l'Aéroport de Lukla Approche délicate
    By MichelDR400 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-17-2021, 11:26 AM
  4. Survol de Dubaï Aéroport International de Al Maktoum et de Dubaï
    By MichelDR400 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-13-2021, 02:56 PM
  5. Survol d'Athènes et de l'Acropole Aéroport international d'Hellinikon
    By MichelDR400 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-13-2021, 03:37 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules