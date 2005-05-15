I’ve been flight swimming since the mid-1980s.

My computer gave out one month before flight simulator 2020 was released.
I have several questions about the new flight simulator.

I noticed watching a video on YouTube, did the new simulator get rid of the outside versus inside the VC?
In other words they were like modes were you had to be outside and then you could be inside.
I noticed in one of the videos that was showing off the new Carenado Cessna 182 that he was in the outside view and then he just moved into the inside of the virtual cockpit view and then close the door.

If this is truly possible this is really a breakthrough in my mind, talk about immersion factor.
I would like to hear some of your comments about this if I saw this correctly.