Thread: More hours in "ground school" than actual flying!

    I don't know about you guys, but I've been spending tons of time learning about a great many things to do with flying in this fine piece of software. I've found that I enjoy the experience a lot more when I know what I'm doing (I hope!).

    I owe thanks not only to this forum and website in general, but also to Filbert Flies, Squirrel and Corporate Dad Pilot videos. I actually sat through the entire 2-hour tutorial by Filbert in learning how to fly the Working Title mod of the CJ4. I actually have yet to fly it, but I've been spending a lot of time just learning the Pro Line 21 system.

    I'm still in "ground school" mode as I continue to learn about VNAV and other functions on this aircraft (it actually works in this sim). I've just recently learned how to use SimBrief as the FMS system in the CJ4 will automatically recall your flight plan with just your pilot ID #.

    I get the feeling that the CJ4 will be my primary choice of aircraft for a long time to come as it's currently considered the gold standard for being as close to realistic as possible thanks to Working Title (well, the *free* gold standard anyway, I understand Aerosoft's CRJ is incredible, but I have no interest in it, just private jets).

    Are there any other "ground" material I should learn about to further enhance my experience? There's so many!
    I literally am in ground school, en route to earning my private pilot's license in real life. I've also taken a couple of in-person flight lessons, though I've put a pause on that while I finish ground school and pass my written exam. This week I completed the coursework, so now I am studying because I want to maximize my exam score to as high as I can muster (the pass grade is 70%, my practice scores are in the high 80s).

    Having done all this has given me a new appreciation for many of the nuances of MSFS, and for flight simming in general. Primarily, I appreciate now the importance of flying under visual flight rules that is fundamental to learning how to fly. This is not something I had much of an interest in when I was a simmer-only, because I became overly reliant on staring at my instruments and learning how to use high tech navigation aids.

    There are tons of free materials out there depending on which specific aviation topics you want to dive into further out of general interest. When doing my coursework, I noticed that my ability to answer FAA questions about aerodynamics concepts was pretty weak, even though the FAA requires a very minimal understanding of aerodynamics. So I stumbled upon this excellent lecture by an MIT professor of aerodynamics (she is also a pilot btw, prefers Cessna 172s) in which she provided a slightly turbo-charged overview of the subject to dig in just a little deeper, aimed at pilots in training:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edLnZgF9mUg&t=3435s
    Regarding my link above, MIT has posted the entire lecture series here for free:

    https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/aeronaut...deos/index.htm
    Wow...bookmarked! This is super cool, should give plenty of material for simming as realistically as possible!
