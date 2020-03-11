Thread: More hours in "ground school" than actual flying!

I literally am in ground school, en route to earning my private pilot's license in real life. I've also taken a couple of in-person flight lessons, though I've put a pause on that while I finish ground school and pass my written exam. This week I completed the coursework, so now I am studying because I want to maximize my exam score to as high as I can muster (the pass grade is 70%, my practice scores are in the high 80s).
Having done all this has given me a new appreciation for many of the nuances of MSFS, and for flight simming in general. Primarily, I appreciate now the importance of flying under visual flight rules that is fundamental to learning how to fly. This is not something I had much of an interest in when I was a simmer-only, because I became overly reliant on staring at my instruments and learning how to use high tech navigation aids.
There are tons of free materials out there depending on which specific aviation topics you want to dive into further out of general interest. When doing my coursework, I noticed that my ability to answer FAA questions about aerodynamics concepts was pretty weak, even though the FAA requires a very minimal understanding of aerodynamics. So I stumbled upon this excellent lecture by an MIT professor of aerodynamics (she is also a pilot btw, prefers Cessna 172s) in which she provided a slightly turbo-charged overview of the subject to dig in just a little deeper, aimed at pilots in training:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edLnZgF9mUg&t=3435s
Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
Bookmarks