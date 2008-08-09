Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cessna 182 Skylane

  Today, 09:02 AM
    Downwind66
    Default Cessna 182 Skylane

    Out of all the aircraft I have, big, small, fast, you name it, the Cessna 182 Skylane has always been a pleasure to fly! Still popular in the
    RW aviation environment!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-4-9_8-47-58-92.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 272.1 KB  ID: 226074

    Rick
  Today, 09:10 AM
    darrenvox
    Default

    Nice work! One of mine too...


