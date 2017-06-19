Not an aircraft crash but the sim.

I downloaded an AIA Boeing 727-100, then I copied an AI flight plan and I changed the aircraft for the 727-100 in the plan.
It showed up at the right airport at the right time, started to taxi for about 5-600 yards then the sim crashed, saying there was an error and would restart.
So I'm thinking it was the aircraft I just installed, I had a look in the file and all seemed OK, I changed the air file just to see if it was that, but again the crash, tried renaming it but no the crash again.
So I took it out and got no crash, but it bugged me because I've had AIA aircraft and never had a problem, so this time I wondered if I tried it on a single flight from A-B, I deleted the AI plan I copied and edited and this time it flew OK and no crash.

So somewhere in that AI flight plan must have been an error to cause the crash, not had that before when I've edited flight plans, but all that took me a few wasted hours, or maybe not as it was a lesson learned.

Col.