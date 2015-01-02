Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: flight sim acceleration

    flightquarters
    Unhappy flight sim acceleration

    Anyone know where i can purchase flight sim acceleration?
    Can't find it on amazon they are all out of stock, tried the flightsim store too.
    Nothing there so far on the menu.
    jorgen.s.andersen
    Your best bet is to buy FSX:Steam. Steam has a sale regularly, but even the normal price is OK. In addition, this is FSX Acceleration with a few fixes thrown in, and you can run this on as many computers as you like.

    Jorgen
