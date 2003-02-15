I've used both of the freeware Project Airbus and IFDG, but would like to pick up a payware baby bus. I have a thing for the little airliners like the A318 and B735. Grateful for any suggestions.
It's interesting how one would upgrade their PC to be able to fly the most recent Sims but yet I keep going back to fs9. I was never really a big user over the years of payware so I'm starting to dabble in that a bit.