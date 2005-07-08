Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FSX and Paging File

    FSX and Paging File

    Maybe the wrong place to post but recently I have been getting a low memory warning on my FSX computer and as you can see from my signature here it is pretty strong. So I looked up online and found that changing the paging file size would fix it. Looking into it my setting was 8000 something. So be figuring 1024 per one GB (mine being 8 GG) x 1.5, I changed mine to 12193. Seems to have corrected the issue but wanted to know if anyone knows anything on this topic and it's possible affect on if any running FSX.
    You're getting a low memory warning because FSX is nearing 4GB of memory usage, not that the OS itself is running out of virtual memory. Your change won't hurt anything, you've just wasted 10GB of HD space.

    Cheers!

    Thanks, How is it wasting 10 GB of ND? I don't see it being lost anywhere.
