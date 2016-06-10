Can't See Building At Airport
There's a building at the Frankfurt airport (EDDF) that I want to add to another airport. Here are the details:
The building is part of (in?) the OB9EURW0.BFL file which is in the EURW scenery folder.
I added OB9EURW0.BGL as a library in ADE.
I was also able to create and add a thumbnail to the specific object (OB9EURW0.BFL_094).
I then went through the process of adding the object to the airport.
Saved and compiled.
When I start FS9 and go to the airport in question, which is in Argentina, btw, the building isn't there.
I did discover some weird discrepancy. It appears there are two GUIDs for the same object. The first is what you see in Library Object Manager and if you edit the object. The second is what you see when you first go to add the object:
875eda8f91ed4e4099a52eb8d82632d5
875eda8f-4e40-91ed-b82e-a599d53226d8
Out of curiosity, I checked the GUID of another building through "edit" and compared it with the GUID as if I was going to "add" it. It's different, too.
So then I tried adding a building from the South American bgl (OB9SAME0.BGL) to the airport. Like the other two instances, the GUIDs were different but, this time, I could see the building at the airport in FS9.
What is going on here? Why can I see one building but not the other? Does the fact that one building is in the EURW folder and the other is in the SAME folder have something to do with it?
It appears this falls under the category of "knowing enough to get yourself into trouble".
