After the "death" of my WIN XP computer, I successfully managed to install my FS2004 under WIN 10, but now the following problem has occurred:
Scenery design is only possible to a very limited extent under WIN 10. AFCAD works without any problems, but all other utilities (e.g. ObjectPlacer) that work with bglcomp.exe and bglcomp.xsd are apparently useless under WIN 10, as compiling from xml to bgl is no longer possible. My research showed that MSXML4 is required, but that this is not supported by Microsoft for WIN 10 for security reasons (nice that Microsoft leaves the users out in the cold here, as so often).
My question is: Is there any solution to compile xml-files from ObjectPlacer into working bgl-files in WIN 10? I would also be grateful for negative answers, because then I could finally stop my unsuccessful research.