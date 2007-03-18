Click image for larger version.  Name: Navy T-45C Goshawk Trainer in Thunderstorm - MSFS 2020 - by Gpurg.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 447.4 KB  ID: 226057
Screenshot of the T-45C Goshawk NAVY Jet Trainer over New Mexico in a Thunderstorm. I flew all over Southern NM for 45 minutes and took 28 screenshots. This one was the best of the bunch. Hope you enjoy it.
The T-34C Goshawk by INDIAFOXTECHO is well worth the cost and performs very predictably. Remember, it is a Jet "Trainer", and not a 1 to 1 Powered Fighter.. I found it to be a Great Add-On to MSFS.