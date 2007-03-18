T-45C Goshawk Trainer in a New Mexico Thunderstorm with Lightning Strike
Screenshot of the T-45C Goshawk NAVY Jet Trainer over New Mexico in a Thunderstorm. I flew all over Southern NM for 45 minutes and took 28 screenshots. This one was the best of the bunch. Hope you enjoy it.
The T-34C Goshawk by INDIAFOXTECHO is well worth the cost and performs very predictably. Remember, it is a Jet "Trainer", and not a 1 to 1 Powered Fighter.. I found it to be a Great Add-On to MSFS.
AMD Ryzen-7, 4800H, 4th Gen Radeon Graphics - 16GB DDR4 - 512GB SSD Boot, 1TB HD - NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 6GB - Asus TUF FA506IV Upgradable Gaming Laptop - Win 10 - 55" Samsung 1920 x 1080 - PXN 2119II Joystick and Throttle - FS2020 Settings on High - No Complaints and Great Performance!
Bookmarks