Thread: Where to download MSFS and addon files

Where to download MSFS and addon files

    ed1
    Where on my computer to place downloaded MSFS and addon files

    I have finally built my new computer mainly for MSFS use. I am about ready to purchase and download the MSFS program, but am wondering which computer drive to download the files to. I understand that this will be about a 130GB download.

    I have a 1TB M.2 SSD that I am using as the Windows boot drive, with a separate partition on that SSD for downloads. I also have another M.2 SSD that I will install into the computer with the intention of installing MSFS there so as to keep its massive files segregated from the computer operating system to the extent possible.

    My question is whether installing MSFS moves any/all of the downloaded files from the download directory on my computer to a different program installation directory that I may specify during installation. Or, after MSFS installation, do the downloaded files remain exactly where they were downloaded to be accessed by MSFS from there as needed when running?

    So, to achieve maximum segregation of MSFS from Windows, should I download the program to my normal download location or directly to the 2nd SSD which will, hopefully, be used for installation of MSFS?

    And, I guess the same question applies for addons that I may download in the future.....
    38TM
    You can find a lot at flightsim.to
    ed1
    Thanks, but I'm asking about where on my own computer to place the downloaded MSFS program and addon files.
