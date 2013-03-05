Thread: HELP! Stuck in this menu!

Results 1 to 2 of 2

HELP! Stuck in this menu!

    Mac6737
    HELP! Stuck in this menu!

    Does anyone know how to get out of the menu pulled down on the lefthand screen of this CJ4?

    Since there's NO MANUAL (have I mentioned this before??) I try to learn by doing. I was able to cycle through menu items with the knob, but when I got to the bottom one, and pushed the knob to select, I was stuck.

    No way out?
    Cavulife
    Isn't it the ESC button above the screen?
