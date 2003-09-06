Thread: Oil pressure woes

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Oil pressure woes

    I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong, but I'm flying the TBM-930 from KSEZ to KBKL for my first night flight (yes, fully loaded with fuel, JUUUUST shy of the max takeoff weight!).

    Not long after climbing to my designated altitude of FL300, the engine suddenly starts revving way down and then I get the oil pressure alert on the CAS...then the pressure drops and so does the oil temp. Prop's still spinning, but no thrust.

    What am I doing wrong? I'm careful not to redline the torque, even when taking off (and that runway was JUST long enough with a full tank!).

    I do understand, though, that the turboprop logic in MSFS is totally screwed up and that Asobo will address that in a later update. Perhaps the modeling is a touch too sensitive/unrealistic to engine performance?
    Do you use any kind of throttle assy with your yoke/joystick? Any chance you have a lever for mixture, even though the TBM is a turboprop and doesn't use a mixture control? Sounds like a fuel cutoff problem.
    Yeah, I have a CH Products Pro Throttle, but I've done a few flights now with it and didn't really have this problem. I mean, I did have an oil pressure failure once before, but I thought that was probably because I redlined the torque a little too much. I was trying to follow the PoH of throttle recommendations before I learned the turboprop logic in this game is completely borked.

    Only other problem was cabin pressure, but I learned how to fix that pretty quickly in mid-flight (dumping bleed).

    Can't think of any other reason for oil pressure failure, except maybe I set it in summer? The OAT was below 0, so I doubt that.

    I do have mixture assigned to a paddle axis on my joystick, but I can verify it does nothing with the TBM-930, and rightfully so.

    Also, how does fuel cutoff affect oil pressure?
    Quote Originally Posted by CLE_GrummanTiger View Post
    I'm careful not to redline the torque, even when taking off (and that runway was JUST long enough with a full tank!).
    How about prop rpm during cruise?
    Was that kept within reason?
    That’s automatically tied into the throttle. Always at 2000 during flight.
