Thread: Oil pressure woes

I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong, but I'm flying the TBM-930 from KSEZ to KBKL for my first night flight (yes, fully loaded with fuel, JUUUUST shy of the max takeoff weight!).
Not long after climbing to my designated altitude of FL300, the engine suddenly starts revving way down and then I get the oil pressure alert on the CAS...then the pressure drops and so does the oil temp. Prop's still spinning, but no thrust.
What am I doing wrong? I'm careful not to redline the torque, even when taking off (and that runway was JUST long enough with a full tank!).
I do understand, though, that the turboprop logic in MSFS is totally screwed up and that Asobo will address that in a later update. Perhaps the modeling is a touch too sensitive/unrealistic to engine performance?
Bookmarks