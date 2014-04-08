Posted just now
I made this request on Peter Dowson's Support Forum. Unfortunately, WideClient is no longer supported for FS9 (FS2004). The Dowson's were kind enough to reply anyway suggesting an incorrect IP address, or firewall prevention. The best and biggest advice was as always to Read the manual. So I decided to post this on FlightSim to see if possibly anybody else had been down this road and had any other suggestions.
Framerates have slowed down over time for me at high density locations in FSX and I have not yet searched for the cause yet. It's been a long time, so I thought I would install FS2004 again and take a peek. It flies beautifully anywhere. I realize scenery is nowhere near what it is in FSX even with UT, FSGenesis, and a number of other addons, but at high altitudes this becomes somewhat academic. For low and slow, I will stick to FSX. I have the Dreamteam, Simflyers, and quite a few more third party airports, so that is not much of an issue. It's kind of fun, particularly to be able to fly the Dreamfleet 727 and Baron along with a few other old favorites that didn't make it to FSX.
My problem is as follows:
FSX and FS9 are installed on unique harddrives on my primary computer. I have FlightSim Commander installed on a secondary computer. Implemented by the FSUIPC / WideClient programs (Peter Dowson).
I cannot get WideClient to connect to FS2004.
Note that everything works beautifully in FSX with no problems at all, so we know both computer talk to each other.
I don't quite have it memorized yet, but I have been over the manual repeatedly for the past few days, I have downloaded and reinstalled FSUIPC 3.999z9 and WideFS6 (several times). I am sure the specified files are installed in the correct locations. Surely I wouldn't make the same exact mistake or typo so many times. I also double checked after each step. My IP Address is correct. Antivirus and Firewall provisions have been disabled. I have restarted both computers after every step. Although it proved futile, I did edit the WideClient.ini file to include ServerName=Office-PC (The host computer server name), and Protocol=TCP as instructed on page 4 of the manual as a possible solution.
Any suggestions?
Respectfully:
RTH
Attachments:
********* WideClient Log [version 7.159] Class=FS98MAIN *********
Date (dmy): 07/04/21, Time 10:52:19.261: Client name is SECONDARY-PC
1030 Attempting to connect now
1061 LUA: "C:\Wideclient\Initial.LUA": not found
1342 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
1342 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
22355 Error on client pre-Connection Select() [Error=10060] Connection timed out
22355 Ready to try connection again
23416 Attempting to connect now
67720 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
67720 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
134333 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
134333 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
200633 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
200633 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
267542 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
267542 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
333858 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
333858 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
400205 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
400205 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
466459 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
466459 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
532791 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
532791 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
599060 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
599060 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
665329 Trying TCP/IP host "Office-PC" port 8002 ...
665329 ... Okay, IP Address = 192.168.1.20
WideClient.ini
[Config]
Port=8002
Window=-8,-8,1296,736
Visible=Yes
ButtonScanInterval=20
ClassInstance=0
NetworkTiming=5,1
MailslotTiming=1000,1000
PollInterval=2000
Port2=9002
ReconnectMinutes=0
ResponseTime=18
ApplicationDelay=0
TCPcoalesce=No
WaitForNewData=500
MaxSendQ=100
OnMaxSendQ=Log
NewSendScanTime=50
Priority=3,1,2
ServerName=Office-PC
Protocol=TCP
; -----------------------------------------------
[User]
Log=Errors+
; ===============================================
[Sounds]
Path=C:\Wideclient\Sound\
Device1=Primary Sound Driver
Device2=Digital Audio (S/PDIF) (2- High Definition Audio Device)
******* WideServer.DLL Log [version 6.995] *********
Blocksize guide = 4096 (double allowed)
Date (dmy): 07/04/21, Time 10:42:31.560: Server name is OFFICE-PC
22168 WideFS cannot be used until it is Registered through FSUIPC (version 3.44 or later)
11771788 Closing down now ...
Memory managed: Offset records: 0 alloc, 0 free
Read buffer usage: 0 alloc, 0 free, max in session: 0
Write buffer usage: 0 alloc, 0 free, max in session: 0
Throughput maximum achieved: 0 frames/sec, 0 bytes/sec
Throughput average achieved for complete session: 0 frames/sec, 0 bytes/sec
********* Log file closed *********
WideServer.ini
onfig]
Port=8002
AdvertiseService=1
AutoRestart=0
AutoUpdateTime=13
MaximumBlock=4096
NoStoppedRestarts=Yes
Port2=9002
RestartTime=10
SendTimeout=15
TCPcoalesce=No
[ClientNames]
1=SECONDARY-PC
; -----------------------------------------------
[User]
Log=Errors+
; ===============================================
FSUIPC.log
******* FSUIPC, Version 3.999z9b by Pete Dowson *********
Running on Windows Version 5.1 Build 2600 Service Pack 2
Running inside FS2004 (FS9.1 CONTROLS.DLL, FS9.1 WEATHER.DLL)
User Name="free user"
User Addr="[email protected]"
FSUIPC Key is provided
WIDEFS not user registered, or expired
Module base=61000000
WeatherReadInterval=4
LogOptions=00000001
DebugStatus=15
2059 System time = 07/04/2021 10:42:31
2059 F:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Flight Simulator 9\
2059 System time = 07/04/2021 10:42:31, FS2004 time = 12:00:00 (00:00Z)
4040 C:\Users\Office\Documents\Flight Simulator Files\KMYR Default.flt
4056 AIRCRAFT\beech_baron_58 New\Beech_Baron_58.air
4056 Aircraft="Beech Baron 58"
7534 C:\Users\Office\Documents\Flight Simulator Files\KMYR Default.flt
7644 Clear All Weather requested: external weather discarded
14789 Advanced Weather Interface Enabled
14789 Traffic File #19 = "scenery\world\scenery\traffic030528"
15007 Traffic File #20 = "scenery\world\scenery\traffic_pai"
11773005 System time = 07/04/2021 13:58:42, FS2004 time = 15:27:36 (19:27Z)
11773005 *** FSUIPC log file being closed
Memory managed: 0 Allocs, 58071 Freed
********* FSUIPC Log file closed ***********
FSUIPC.ini
TrapUserInterrupt=Yes
NavFreq50KHz=No
ClockSync=No
SmoothIAS=Yes
SetVisUpperAlt=No
VisUpperAltLimit=6000
MaxIce=3
MinIce=-1
WindSmoothingDelay=0
WindSmoothAirborneOnly=No
LimitWindVariance=No
VisSmoothingDelay=0
VisSmoothAirborneOnly=No
TrafficControlDirect=Yes
SuppressCloudTurbulence=No
SuppressWindTurbulence=No
SpoilerIncrement=512
JoystickTimeout=20
PollGFTQ6=Yes
BlankDisplays=No
ZapSound=firework
ShortAircraftNameOk=Substring
UseProfiles=Yes
TCASid=Flight
TCASrange=40
TrafficScanPerFrame=10
AxesWrongRange=No
AxisCalibration=No
CentredDialogue=Yes
ShowMultilineWindow=Yes
SuppressSingleline=No
SuppressMultilineFS=No
ClearWeatherDynamics=Yes
OwnWeatherChanges=No
FixWindows=No
FixControlAccel=No
WeatherReadInterval=4
MoveBGLvariables=Yes
TimeForSelect=4
WeatherReadsFast=No
LuaRerunDelay=66
MainMenu=&Modules
SubMenu=&FSUIPC ...
[JoystickCalibration]
AllowSuppressForPFCquad=Yes
ExcludeThrottleSet=Yes
ExcludeMixtureSet=Yes
ExcludePropPitchSet=Yes
SepRevsJetsOnly=No
ApplyHeloTrim=No
UseAxisControlsForNRZ=No
FlapsSetControl=0
FlapDetents=No
ReverserControl=66292
Reverser1Control=66422
Reverser2Control=66425
Reverser3Control=66428
Reverser4Control=66431
MaxThrottleForReverser=256
AileronTrimControl=0
RudderTrimControl=0
CowlFlaps1Control=0
CowlFlaps2Control=0
CowlFlaps3Control=0
CowlFlaps4Control=0
MaxSteerSpeed=60
[Sounds]
Path=F:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Flight Simulator 9\Sound\
Device1=Primary Sound Driver
Device2=Speakers (Realtek High Definition Audio)
Device3=Realtek Digital Output (Realtek High Definition Audio)
[Buttons]
ButtonRepeat=20,10
