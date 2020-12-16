Using FSIM 2020 running on Windows 10 PC:

Every time I boot up FLSIM I have to run setup on of my Siatek Pro Flight Yoke system before FLIM will recognise it. Its a nuisance as the setup involves unplugging the USB running the setup and then plugging the USB back in. I have downloaded the Logistic (the new owners of Saitek)recommended driver for Windows 10. I cant understand why the Yoke is not saved by FLSIM. Never had this issue with FLSIM 2004. Can any one help?