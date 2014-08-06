Thread: TM Airbus sidestick problem

Good after morning
SO, I just got my shiny new Thrustmaster Airbus sidestick and quadrant. Been in the Control Panel and set-up the properties etc. Run FS2020 and pop along to controls. So far all feels jolly nice. Take a look at the sensitivity settings and added a few percent deadzone to the X & Y axis and slightly tweaked the curves. But when I look at the rudder axis, the deflection is all or nothing. The slightest movement and 'bang' it's full deflection. I have tried all kinds of tweaking of the deadzone and curves etc, but nothing changes it - zero or bang, maximum. Nothing in between, no gradual movement. Now, I am in no way an expert, (but have been using FS on and off for about 15 years!) so maybe this is the way all rudders work? I wouldn't have thought so - or rudder pedals would be of little use; a simple left or right switch would suffice! Can anyone please point me in the right direction, tell me what a silly man I am? By the way, I am getting into using the FlyByWire A320 NEO (now stand-alone) Experimental version. External views show the rudder going very quickly to maximum deflection, unable to move a little bit at a time or hold it halfway or whatever.
Advance thanks for any help coming my way.
Happy flying peoples
Glenn
