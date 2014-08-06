Thread: TM Airbus sidestick problem

Results 1 to 2 of 2

TM Airbus sidestick problem

    TM Airbus sidestick problem

    Good after morning

    SO, I just got my shiny new Thrustmaster Airbus sidestick and quadrant. Been in the Control Panel and set-up the properties etc. Run FS2020 and pop along to controls. So far all feels jolly nice. Take a look at the sensitivity settings and added a few percent deadzone to the X & Y axis and slightly tweaked the curves. But when I look at the rudder axis, the deflection is all or nothing. The slightest movement and 'bang' it's full deflection. I have tried all kinds of tweaking of the deadzone and curves etc, but nothing changes it - zero or bang, maximum. Nothing in between, no gradual movement. Now, I am in no way an expert, (but have been using FS on and off for about 15 years!) so maybe this is the way all rudders work? I wouldn't have thought so - or rudder pedals would be of little use; a simple left or right switch would suffice! Can anyone please point me in the right direction, tell me what a silly man I am? By the way, I am getting into using the FlyByWire A320 NEO (now stand-alone) Experimental version. External views show the rudder going very quickly to maximum deflection, unable to move a little bit at a time or hold it halfway or whatever.

    Advance thanks for any help coming my way.

    Happy flying peoples
    Glenn
    Default

    Just got my airbus stick last week and it runs fine for me out of the box. If I was being finicky I would say that the rudder is a little sensitive, but I'm not really finding it a problem. I didn't like the button assignments though, so I change them more to my liking.
