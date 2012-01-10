I recently downloaded Dave Maltby's BAC 1-11 500, I'm sure in the past I never had this problem but as you see on the left hand tail it shows up black, the other side is fine.

I tried using the the right hand side tile flipped over but that didn't work, I tried changing the format of the texture and still no joy.
Anybody else had this and did you cure it please?

Left hand side
Name: Black Tail.jpg Views: 24 Size: 19.5 KB


Right hand side
Name: Good Tail.jpg Views: 12 Size: 24.1 KB