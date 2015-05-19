Hi everyone. I have been absent from simming for years and decided to return with the release of fs2020. Have now taken a giant leap and purchased a Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor. Trouble is I cannot find any info on which graphics card will correctly run this beast at max resolution and refresh 240. You would think Samsung would offer some min. specs. I see on ytube quite a few simmers running in 4k. I also note there are some issues with nvidea cards. If you can nominate a gpu that will do the job at the right price could you let me know. Many thanks to you all.