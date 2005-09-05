Hi i have a 1200watt power supply unit in my tower and just lately there as been a popping sound when i turn the power on via a trailing lead its all surge protected the pc works fine once its on.
As anyone come or heard of this before i know the corsair psu's did it years ago but i have never come across it it in 15 or more years no matter how i do it if i plug it straight into the wall its the same ,tried different sockets on the trailing lead same thing its a brand new PC cost alot of money but i am trying to elimiate the problem my self if i can anyone got any thought on this be really grateful for advise ,sugestions .

Kind regards

Andrew