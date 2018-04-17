Hello!

I came across a FS 2002 model of the Found Bearhawk in the File Library and figured it would work in FS9. WRONG.

After installing the airplane into FS9, when I start the Sim and load the Bearhawk, the Sim crashes.

FS2002 Found BushHawk
FS2002 Found BushHawk. The Bush Hawk is a rugged, dependable, high load carrying, low maintenance, working airplane that provides excellent performance. Built especially for bush flying this model features full moving parts, reflective textures and a dynamic virtual cockpit. Three separate panels allow you to choose your avionics. A high visibility panel is also included with the VC omitted. Panel by Fred Choate and aircraft by Steven Grant.

Any hints as to why this airplane won't work in FS9? Any suggestions or recommendations would be most appreciated!

Alan 🙂